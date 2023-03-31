Applefest is shaking things up this year! Instead of having a graphically designed poster, the Event Committee is going back to the festival’s roots and asking local artists to submit a piece of work to be used for the official poster. “With so many amazing artists in our area, why not showcase local talent on our festival poster and merchandise!” said Jess Shelton, the Applefest Event Manager and the Cedaredge Town Clerk/Economic Development Coordinator. “This is a fantastic way to get the community involved and for artists to showcase their amazing abilities.”
The contest is open to artists living Delta County. Artists should submit an 8x10 piece of work that depicts that theme “Life Tastes Sweeter Here!” as it pertains to Applefest. All work must be unsigned (in order to ensure anonymous judging) and must be turned in to Cedaredge Town Hall, 235 W Main St., by noon on Friday, March 31. An independent panel of judges will determine the winning piece, which will be used in 2023 Applefest marketing, including online, posters and print media. The winning artist will receive a $500 cash prize.
The winning piece will be announced at a reception hosted at the Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center on Sunday, April 2 at 1 pm. The community is invited to come see all the amazing pieces and enjoy the gallery opening!
For more information or for an application, please contact Shelton at jshelton@cedaredgecolorado.com or call 970-856-3123 ext. 111. Applications can be found at Cedaredge Town Hall, Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center or online at CedaredgeApplefest.com.
