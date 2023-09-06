Applefest is arguably the largest festival in Delta County and one of the most well attended celebrations on the Western Slope. The High Country Spotlight and Shopper is proud to be producing the official Applefest Guide again this year. Don’t miss this excellent opportunity to showcase your business in this full-color special section that celebrates the prolific agriculture of the Surface Creek Valley.
The guide will be packed full of Applefest information including events, music, and a booth map of attending vendors. Interesting feature stories related to the festival and contributors to this beloved annual celebration will also be found in the guide.
The guide will be circulated as a special section in the September 27 edition of the Shopper, comprised of 12,000 copies directly mailed and distributed throughout Delta County. Additional copies will also be available at the festival.
To reserve your space in the official 2023 Applefest Guide, speak with your sales rep, Mari, or call 527-4576. You can also send your ad copy or artwork to display@highcountryshopper.com. Reserve your space today! See the attached flyer for advertising rates. The ad deadline for Applefest Guide is Friday, September 15.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post onHighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.