A vacancy exists on the Cedaredge Board of Trustees. The Board is accepting applications along with a letter of interest to fill the vacancy. Potential candidates must be at least 18 years old; must be a registered elector; and must have continuously resided within the Town of Cedaredge for the past 12 consecutive months. Letters of interest are due by 5 pm on Friday, Sept. 15. Letters can be emailed to Town Clerk Jess Shelton at jshelton@cedaredgecolorado.com; mailed to PO Box 398, Cedaredge CO 81413; or dropped off at Town Hall at 235 W Main Street Monday - Thursday, 7 am - 5 pm. The application can be found on the Town’s website under Forms.
Applicants should attend the Tuesday, Sept. 19 Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees, where each candidate will be interviewed by the Board. The successful candidate will be officially appointed at the Thursday, Sept. 21 Regular Meeting and will begin service that evening. The candidate will serve the community on the Board until the next regular election in April 2024.
For questions, please contact Town Administrator Kami Collins at 970-856-3123 ext. 112 or kcollins@cedaredgecolorado.com.
