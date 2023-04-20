Each year the Delta Family Center (DFC) joins with other organizations to raise awareness about the need for strong families. This year’s theme is: “Building Together/ Prevention in Partnership,” and DFC Family Navigator, Teresa Wells is spreading the word one blue pinwheel at a time.
Why pinwheels?
According to handouts distributed by DFC and other supporting organizations, “the blue pinwheel is a symbol of great childhoods and is used to raise awareness around the need for safe, stable, and nurturing relationships and environments that help children thrive.” The goal is to strengthen families.
At one time or another every family is likely to face adversity. Hard times, misfortune, bad breaks, difficulties, or tough luck can create problems for families and children. But the risks associated with such problems can be addressed when families are strengthened. Strong families support optimal child development and lessen the possibility of abuse.
What makes a family strong?
According to Wells, there are “five protective factors” which characterize strong families. Concentrating on parents of preschool children, the DFC provides programs to explain and promote these factors.
To reinforce the factors and raise community awareness the DFC promotes its work by encouraging business, public entities and preschools to display blue pinwheels. The Center also encourages children to decorate their classrooms in blue and reinforces child, family and community involvement by distributing blue stickers, bracelets, balloons, and other items.
Building on April’s blue themes, DFC will continue to promote community awareness next month with a “Combined Community Service Fair.” Designed to provide activities for children and encourage social connections for families, this year’s fair will take place on May 11. Last year, a dozen businesses took part in the event which was staged out-of-doors in the Delta County Human Services parking area. Wells is hoping for increased involvement this year.
Businesses interested displaying blue pinwheels during the month of April, or in participating in the May 2023 fair, are encouraged to contact Teresa Wells by calling her at 970-874-9517.
