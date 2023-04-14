Cedaredge was named a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.
Cedaredge achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program's four requirements: maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Sevice and the National Association of State Foresters.
"Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "The trees being planted and cared for by Cedaredge are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy to a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and create a sense of civic pride, whether it's through volunteer engagement of public education."
If ever there was a time for trees, now is that times. Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use, and extreme heat and flooding. Ceardege is doing its part to address these challenges for residents both now and in the future.
More information on this program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.