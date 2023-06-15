For five fabulous years, the Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center (GMAEC) has been hosting a wide variety of artistic, educational and entertainment events. Now the public is invited to attend the Center’s gala birthday celebration.
The festivities take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at the Center which is located at 195-West Main Street in downtown Cedaredge. The public party will feature cake and ice cream as well as celebratory events including recognition of the Center’s founders and a history of the birth of the GMAEC.
The birthday party will be followed by the latest installment of the Center’s Outdoor Summer Concert Series. Music will be provided by Ken Gaines with special guest David Starr. The concert series is presented on Friday afternoons throughout the summer by Starr’s Guitars.
For further information, call the GMAEC at 970-856-9195.
