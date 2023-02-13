st. Luke's episcopal church

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 145 W. 5th St. in Delta, invites the community to attend an Ash Wednesday Service with imposition of ashes and celebration of Holy Eucharist at 7 pm Wednesday, February 22nd.  Rev. Larry Bradford of Cedaredge will officiate.

Starting 7 pm Wednesday, March 1st and on the following Wednesdays in Lent, Fr. Larry will offer traditional ecumenical Taizé (tay-zay) services with song, chanted prayers, meditation, liturgical readings, and periods of silence in a candlelit atmosphere.  All are welcome to attend one or more of these sacred services.  For more information, call (970) 874-9489.

