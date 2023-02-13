St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 145 W. 5th St. in Delta, invites the community to attend an Ash Wednesday Service with imposition of ashes and celebration of Holy Eucharist at 7 pm Wednesday, February 22nd. Rev. Larry Bradford of Cedaredge will officiate.
Starting 7 pm Wednesday, March 1st and on the following Wednesdays in Lent, Fr. Larry will offer traditional ecumenical Taizé (tay-zay) services with song, chanted prayers, meditation, liturgical readings, and periods of silence in a candlelit atmosphere. All are welcome to attend one or more of these sacred services. For more information, call (970) 874-9489.
