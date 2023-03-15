Did you know that each day, Delta County dispatch receives reports of cows, horses, sheep or other livestock that get out into traffic on either a county road or state highway? Deputies and police officers are dispatched to help herd these animals off of the roadway so they don't get injured or cause an accident.
One of the struggles for dispatch and deputies is identifying the owners of the livestock, especially when the livestock are grazing on leased pastures that are not near the owner's home. To help dispatchers and deputies quickly identify the owners of livestock when we receive a report of them out on a county road or state highway, Delta County dispatch created a Google form to collect basic contact information and animal descriptions so we can notify you in the event your livestock is out on the highway!
We are asking all livestock owners, especially those along a state highway, to fill out the simple form and let us know your contact information, what type of livestock you have, the brand or other identifying marks and how we can reach you! This will save everyone time and hassle and get your livestock back to the correct pasture quickly.
The form is available on the County Website at: https://www.deltacounty.com/760/Livestock-List
Thank you, Delta County Dispatch
