Colorado Department of Wildlife has determined the presence of Avian Influenza among the geese population at Confluence Park. Although rare, some HPAI strains can infect people, so it is essential to protect yourself. The primary protection for the general public is to avoid handling sick or dead birds and keep your distance from wildlife. The park is still safe for general recreational use. City Parks officials closely monitor the situation, and updates will be provided when they become available.
Hunters should take the following precautions:
• Do not handle or eat wildlife found sick or dead.
• Do not eat, drink, or put anything in your mouth while cleaning or handling game.
• Wear rubber or latex gloves when handling and cleaning game.
• Wash hands thoroughly and disinfect knives, equipment, and surfaces that come into contact with game.
• Keep wild bird carcasses away from domestic poultry
• Cook all game thoroughly to an internal temperature of 165°F
From Delta County Emergency Management —
Delta area residents, if you have back yard poultry flocks (chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, etc) please take steps to keep wild birds, especially wild geese, away from your domesticated flocks to prevent the spread of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
Avian Influenza has been confirmed in wild geese at Confluence Lake in Delta. Visit the Delta County Emergency Management Facebook page for a great resource from the Colorado Department of Agriculture on how to protect your back yard flock.
