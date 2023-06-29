The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests in collaboration with the National Forest Foundation, Bureau of Land Management–Uncompahgre Field Office, West Region Wildfire Council, Colorado State Forest Service and Ouray County announce an upcoming open house aimed at providing the public with valuable information about the Baldy Mountain Landscape Resiliency and Habitat Improvement Project. The open house will be held July 10 from 5-7 p.m. at the Ouray County Fairgrounds and Event Center, located at 22739 Hwy 550, Ridgway, Colorado.
Project specialists will be available to engage with attendees, answer questions and provide information to enhance public understanding of the project objectives. Landowners interested in defensible space treatments on their property will have an opportunity to speak with subject matter experts who will provide valuable insight to help individuals safeguard their homes and create fire-adapted communities.
As part of the large-scale land management project, various fuels treatments are planned, including hand thinning of vegetation, mechanical vegetation removal and strategic prescribed fire. These methods are effective management tools for removing excess vegetation, stimulating plant growth and improving critical wildlife habitat. The open house will provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about these treatment strategies and their benefits for the Baldy Mountain area and local communities.
The Baldy Mountain project encompasses multiple jurisdictions including private and public lands. For project specific information visit:https://www.nationalforests.org/regional-programs/rocky-mountain-region/baldy-mountain-landscape-resiliency-and-habitat-improvement-project
To request a free site visit with a wildfire mitigation specialist or learn about financial incentive opportunities for landowners visit: https://cowildfire.org/site-
visit/.
Interested community members, landowners and stakeholders are encouraged to attend the open house event. This is an excellent opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of the project and contribute to its success through active participation and open dialogue.
