Registered voters that are signed up to receive Ballottrax messages should have received text/email/voice calls prompting voters to verify and or update their registration. These messages are a resource to remind you to check your registration, and will also update you when your ballot has been mailed and received by Delta County. If you received a message today please just take a moment to be sure your registration is up to date. If there are no changes to your information no further action is required.
If you would like to sign up to receive messages or update your preferences visit delta.ballottrax.net
