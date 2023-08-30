Delta County Health Department (DCHD) is confirming a bat collected from the Paonia area has tested positive for rabies on August 29, 2023. There was no human contact. On August 24, 2023 the DCHD received a report of a bat possibly infected with rabies in the Paonia area. Parks and Wildlife were notified. Delta County Health officials retrieved the bat and sent it to the State Lab for testing. On August 29, the State confirmed a positive result for rabies.
Public health officials would like to remind individuals to be cautious around wild animals due to the potential for rabies transmission. Rabid bats sometimes exhibit strange behavior, such as being active during the day. If you see a bat acting strangely, seemingly unable to fly, or find one in your building or house, do not attempt to capture it. Call your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office Montrose serves Delta (970-252-6000), or Grand Junction (970-255-6100). Local public health, law enforcement, and veterinarians work together in rabies surveillance efforts and animal testing.
Rabies is a viral disease that affects mammals and damages the nervous system causing swelling of the brain. Although all mammals are susceptible to rabies, bats and skunks are the most common species carrying the rabies virus in Colorado. Rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be passed to humans and can cause difficulty breathing, paralysis, loss of consciousness. Immediate medical treatment is critical after exposure. Once symptoms appear, rabies almost always is fatal.
The good news is rabies can be prevented! Get your pets vaccinated and remember rabies vaccinations require regular boosters. Notify a veterinarian and/or public health department if your pets do come in contact with a bat or a skunk. Also remember not to feed, touch or adopt wild animals and be cautious around stray cats and dogs. Rabid animals do not always appear vicious.
For more information about rabies please see www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/rabies. If you believe you have been exposed to a rabid wild animal, call your Health Care Provider.
