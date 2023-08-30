Find out how to power your life-sustaining medical equipment during emergencies.
Do you need backup power for your medical devices during an outage? If you are on Medicaid and use life sustaining medical equipment, the Center for Inclusive Design and Engineering (CIDE), through the University of Colorado, could help you obtain a back-up battery!
For more information or to fill out an application, visit ucdenver.edu/cide/sip.
