Get ready for an epic day of fun as Battle of the Boards, the third annual cornhole event, takes center stage at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss on Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This fantastic event aims to raise funds and awareness for HopeWest, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing exceptional care and support for families facing serious illness and grief.
Cornhole enthusiasts and families alike are invited for a day packed with entertainment, all in the name of a great cause. The Battle of the Boards promises a memorable experience for all attendees thanks to an array of exciting attractions including live music, food trucks, a beer garden, a silent auction featuring local adventure packages, and a live auction of beautifully crafted cornhole boards.
At the HopeWest Kids corner, young ones can enjoy a bump ‘n’ jump, yards games, and a furry friend filled petting zoo. Complete with a dunk tank, attendees can test their throwing skills for a chance to see school district and sheriff's office members take a plunge!
Admission to the Battle of the Boards is free. However, there is a team registration fee for those wishing to play in the tournament. All proceeds from the event, including the tournament registration fees and auction proceeds, will go directly to HopeWest to support their essential services in the Delta County community.
So, mark your calendars and come out for a day filled with joy, camaraderie, and support for a cause that truly matters. Bring your family and friends, and together, we can make a positive impact on the lives of those facing challenging times.
For more information about the Battle of the Boards tournament and team registration, please visit HopeWestCO.org.
About HopeWest:
HopeWest is a leading provider of hospice and palliative care services, dedicated to profoundly changing the way our communities experience aging, illness, and grief – one family at a time. With a compassionate and multidisciplinary approach, HopeWest is a nonprofit organization offering a wide range of services designed to meet the unique physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of patients. Serving communities across western Colorado, HopeWest is committed to providing exceptional care, support, and comfort during life’s most challenging moments. For more information visit HopeWestCO.org or call 970-241-2212.
