The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests in collaboration with the National Forest Foundation announce the implementation of a large-scale trail maintenance and reconstruction project on Bear Creek National Recreation trail, located on the Ouray Ranger District just south of Ouray, Colorado. The project, funded by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) and a non-motorized trail grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, aims to enhance the visitor experience, ensure safety and promote the long-term sustainability of the trail system. Contractor crews will begin work on Monday, July 17 and work will continue through October as conditions allow. The project will involve extensive reconstruction of various portions of the trail, including the construction of stone retaining walls, drainage structures and low water crossings. The primary objectives of the project are to restore a single way travel for all sections of the trail, reestablish a minimum of 24” tread on the trail, reduce erosion and rehabilitate impacted areas with localized plant communities. “Bear Creek trail is a historic mining route dating back to the 1800s with stunning views and steep, unnerving exposure,” said Neil Perry, Ouray Ranger District Recreation Management Specialist. “I am thrilled this project will protect the trail’s long standing history and the opportunity for recreators to enjoy these beautiful and unique resources.” While the project is underway, visitors may experience delays of up to 45 minutes in sections where the work is concentrated, particularly in confined and exposed areas. Crews may be present seven days a week. Signs will be located at the main trailhead and upper access points to inform hikers about the ongoing trail work. For more information on the trail reconstruction project, contact the Ouray Ranger District at 970-240-5300. For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
