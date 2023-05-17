The Boettcher Foundation has a tradition of recognizing outstanding teachers as well as students. Each student who makes it to the finalist level of our scholarship application process is given the opportunity to honor a teacher who contributed significantly to their success
As you may know, earlier this month Garrett Cannon was named as a Boettcher Scholar for the 2023 Boettcher Scholarship. Garrett was selected as a finalist from a pool of nearly 2,000 highly qualified applicants who exhibited excellence in academics, leadership, service, and extracurricular involvement. This honor reflects highly on you and your school. We congratulate you for creating an environment where excellence is encouraged, and we appreciate the efforts you have made on behalf of your students.
Garrett chose to honor Danielle Lopez with a 2023 Teacher Recognition Award. The award recognizes the significant role they played in shaping the educational experience and development of a Boettcher Scholar. The honor consists of a digital certificate (sent to the teacher), a special tribute from Garrett, and a $500 grant to be mailed in late August by our bill processing system bill.com, which is to be used at Danielle Lopez’s direction for an educational project, activity, professional development, or piece of equipment that they feel will benefit students and your school. Additionally, we’ll also be sending Garrett’s counselor a $100 grant through the same check to be used for similar purposes.
