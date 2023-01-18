The Valley Symphony Association (VSA) will perform, “Young Composers: Be Inspired!,” on Saturday, February 4 at 7:30pm and Sunday, February 5 at 3pm. Presented with season partner Cimarron Wealth Management and concert partner Montrose Regional Health, concerts celebrating the composer’s journey, past and present, will be held at the Montrose Pavilion and feature both the orchestra and chorus.
A regional, all-volunteer performing arts organization in its 51st year, the VSA is excited to offer this youth-centered concert to the regional community.
“We’re looking to capture the attention of teachers, families, students, and music lovers for this special concert because what we’re featuring will especially speak to these communities,” VSA Chorus Conductor Katy Kristoffersen said.
The orchestra, under the baton of guest conductor Charlotte Ruth Harrison of Orem UT, will kick off the concert with a creative presentation of movements from the first symphonies of classical heroes Mozart, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Bizet, and Glazunov.
The chorus will give the audience a window into the contemporary composer’s journey from three different vantage points of young Western Slope composers who each have written compositions especially for this concert. Former Valley Youth Orchestras/VSA violist, Anwen Borgo is a freshman at the prestigious Berklee College of Music studying motion picture and video game composition. Kristoffersen, who, although not published, has been composing throughout her life. Nathan Howe is a published, well-known choral composer and VSA Chorus member.
“And, we will select a willing audience member at or under the age of 18 to come to the stage and create and build a composition with members of the orchestra and chorus—live!” Kristoffersen said. “Think of it as a musical choose-your-own-adventure!” She explained that, “This young person will stand on the conductor's podium and build a composition with the biggest, live musical toolkit possible. It’s an incredible opportunity to use the sounds of our fabulous ensemble as paint on a very large musical canvas.”
Over 100 musicians ranging in age from teens to octogenarians share the stage for the VSA’s quarterly concerts this season. “Our concerts appeal to all ages, and we’re comprised of your friends, family, neighbors, coworkers, and fellow citizens from throughout the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork Valleys, who volunteer their time and talent to produce concerts we are truly proud to present,” VSA Board President Hartland H. Clubb, Jr., said. “It’s so rare and special that we on the Western Slope have access to classical music through the VSA.”
Cimarron Wealth Management (formerly Colorado West Investments) will headline VSA events for initial three-season term, marking the first time the nonprofit has had a season partner since its inception in 1970.
February concert partner Montrose Regional Health is the leading healthcare facility in the Uncompahgre Valley, and offers patients personalized and professional healthcare, backed by the latest technology and practices.
For information, upcoming concerts, tickets, and the audition process, visit the VSA on Facebook @ValleySymphonyAssociation and online at ValleySymphony.net. Tickets are also available in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St), in Montrose at Colorado Smiles (601 S 3rd St) and at season partner Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E Niagara Rd), and at the door on event days. Other inquiries may be directed to 970-765-8323 or info@ValleySymphony.net.
