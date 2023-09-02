For 52 years, the Valley Symphony Association (VSA) has been bringing classical music to life by supporting volunteer musicians of all ages and walks of life who hail from throughout the Western Slope, including the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork Valleys.
Now, the VSA is calling all music lovers to volunteer for the VSA upcoming 52nd season.
“We really are in need of volunteer support,” said VSA Volunteer Coordinator Pattie Cornish.
“We have all sorts of jobs—big and small—leading up to performances and on concert days, like distributing posters, lobby/registration support, greeting, program distribution, and so much more—all the way up to committee and board positions,” Cornish said.
As a non-profit organization, the only way the VSA can achieve their vision of bringing classical music to life is through the generous financial support of partners, advertisers, underwriters, ticket holders—along with logistical, fundraising, and administrative support of volunteers.
Volunteers of all ages are welcome, and their abilities will be matched to a variety of volunteer options.
“Please support our musicians who volunteer their talent as well as thousands of man hours to present quality classical music to the residents of the Western Slope. What VSA musicians give to the region is truly an amazing gift, and they need our help to continue to bring classical music to life—to OUR lives.”
To volunteer, please contact Cornish at cornishusvi@outlook.com or 720 799-7343.
The VSA provides its annual Pops show to highlight the multifaceted influence of symphonic and choral music and to encourage season ticket sales, sponsorships, and underwriting. Season 52 Pops concert is on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater. The Montrose Community Band, guests of the VSA, will open the concert at 6pm, and the VSA Orchestra and Chorus will take the stage at 7pm. The VSA’s season 52 concert series will run November through April at the Montrose Pavilion.
For information, visit the VSA on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation or at ValleySymphony.net. Tickets for the upcoming November-April concert series at the Montrose Pavilion are also available online; in Delta at Clubb’s (417 Main St); and in Montrose at Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E Niagara Rd) and Colorado Smiles (601 S 3rd St). Other inquiries may be directed to 970-765-8323 or info@ValleySymphony.net
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.