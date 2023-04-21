The Valley Symphony Association (VSA) Orchestra and Chorus will perform “Pop Stars & Superheroes” on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 23 at 3pm at the Montrose Pavilion.
Presented with season partner Cimarron Wealth Management and concert partner Bank of the West, the concerts will team up some of the most iconic superhero themes of all time, along with pop songs that are the stuff of legend. “This music connects us across oceans and beyond borders, forming links to the past, present, and future. Join us for a family friendly concert that’s just plain fun!” VSA Communications and Development Director Stacey Ryan said.
Featured pop stars will include Mozart—the world’s first pop star—The Beatles, Seal, Backstreet Boys, Taylor Swift, and Led Zeppelin. As for superheroes, there will be a spotlight on Batman, along with themes from The Avengers, Jurassic Park, Game of Thrones, Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.
A regional, all-volunteer performing arts organization in its 51st season, the VSA is in the midst of a search for their next orchestra conductor. One of three finalists for the position, guest conductor Steven Aguiló-Arbues from Denver will preside over the last concerts of the season.
"Music has the power to engage the mind, stir the heart, and reinvigorate the soul, no matter your age,” Aguiló-Arbues said. “I feel privileged to make great music with VSA musicians and have fun sharing it with the community.”
Over 100 musicians ranging in age from teens to octogenarians share the stage for the VSA’s quarterly concerts this season.
“Our concerts appeal to all ages, and our orchestra and chorus are made up of your fellow citizens from throughout the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork Valleys, who volunteer their time and talent to produce concerts we are truly proud to present,” VSA Board President Hartland H. Clubb, Jr., said. “It’s so rare and special that we on the Western Slope have access to classical music through the VSA—we need you in the audience to keep bringing classical music to life.”
Audience input will be gathered as part of the conductor selection process immediately following each performance. (Troy Raper guest conducted the December concerts, and Charlotte Ruth Harrion from Orem UT conducted the February concerts.) Feedback will be compiled to help the committee reach a decision in May, when they expect to announce the new conductor.
Audience members who complete a guest conductor survey at any of the December, February, or April concerts will be entered into a drawing for a beautiful hand painted violin by local artist and VSA Chorus Member Kaitlynn Hurford.
For information, upcoming concerts, tickets, and the audition process, visit the VSA on Facebook @ValleySymphonyAssociation and online at ValleySymphony.net. Tickets are also available in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St), in Montrose at Colorado Smiles (601 S 3rd St) and at season partner Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E Niagara Rd), and at the door on event days. Other inquiries may be directed to 970-765-8323 or info@ValleySymphony.net.
