The Valley Symphony Association presents, “Young Composers: Be Inspired!,” on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.
Presented with season partner Cimarron Wealth Management and concert partner Montrose Regional Health, performances celebrating the young composer’s journey, past and present, will be held at the Montrose Pavilion and feature both the orchestra and chorus.
For information, upcoming concerts, tickets, and the audition process, visit the VSA on Facebook @ValleySymphonyAssociation and online at ValleySymphony.net. Tickets are also available in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St), in Montrose at Colorado Smiles (601 S 3rd St) and at season partner Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E Niagara Rd), and at the door on event days. Other inquiries may be directed to 970-765-8323 or info@ValleySymphony.net.
