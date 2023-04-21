What could language justice look like in our communities? This month, the first gathering of our 2023 Community Action Coalition cohort in Delta paints a glimpse of that future.
The Community Actions Committee (CAC) is a community coalition created to improve health equity for the underrepresented community members in the town of Delta. CAC provides guidance in identifying community needs and promoting regulations and policies designed to equitably support the community. CAC is comprised of Delta County diverse community members who are interested in public policy and advocacy efforts to help address local community issues.
Over the past few months our Community Organizer in Delta, Claudia Gamez has been working diligently to outreach not only to our Latino community but also to our Karen (Kayin) community, the third largest ethnic population in Myanmar who faced violent oppression under the Burmese ruling majority and have since then immigrated to the States seeking asylum in the early 2000’s. Our intention for creating the Community Action Coalition was best described by one of our community members when she attended our first meeting this month, “We are from the Karen community. We came because we want to know our neighbors.” That singular statement struck us profoundly as it clearly and directly encapsulates the mission behind our gatherings and the community work that we do that helps to address the long-standing obstacles in our community that create barriers for their health and well-being every day.
From this initial CAC gathering in Delta, the 20 attendees identified their top two priorities that they would like to address in our Delta community and one of those being a lack of language justice. Not having language access creates a potentially dangerous barrier to their health and an obstacle to their overall thriving. It's encouraging to note that recently the City of Delta and other community organizations are starting to prioritize language accessibility and we are supporting their efforts through our parallel coalition Alliance For Inclusion (AFI) that works with community organizational leaders to help ensure that all members of our community, especially those who have been historically marginalized, are seen, included and supported. Additionally, with the collaboration with our CAC members we are able to show what is possible for the future of our communities, that the differences in languages and cultures during our meeting did not damper their desire to learn more about one another and to connect. We helped to bridge any language divides by providing English and Spanish interpretation between community members as they were engaging in conversations, laughter, and sharing their lived experiences.
