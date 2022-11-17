October 2022
On October 6, Mrs. Caryn Gibson, DCSD Superintendent, and Mrs. Jennifer McGavin, school board member, presented a certificate to our school for earning the achievement of a “School of Distinction.” Our school scored above 80 points on our School Performance Framework on the spring CMAS ELA and Math assessments. This is a huge accomplishment for our staff and students. We also honored individuals who Exceeded, Met or Improved a level on the CMAS test. We recognized 154 students at the assembly. We also recognized our football and volleyball players for their successful seasons. The assembly wasn’t all about awards. We also had fun as Mr. Flores had games and class competitions for all grade levels. We enjoy celebrating our success at our school and we thank you again for your support.
Our volleyball teams wrapped up their seasons. All four of the teams traveled to Gunnison on Thursday and all four teams came away with victories. This past Saturday the 7A and 8A teams competed in the season ending tournaments. The 8th grade team traveled to Paonia and the 7th grade team traveled to Cedaredge. Our 8A team lost two tough games to Olathe and Cedaredge in their bracket. Our 7A teams defeated Paonia and Delta and earned 1st place.
Overall we had a very successful season. We had 4 teams and their combined record was 39-3, with 3 tournament champions. It’s a testament to the hard work put in by the girls and the coaches. Thanks again to Lynette Clock and Amy Peebles for coaching and doing a great job!
The following 6th grade students participated in the county spelling bee today: Kailyn Lindsey, Aria Kirk, Elisheva Leaton, Brie Duncan and Avrielle Prescott. These young ladies represented themselves and our school with Bulldog Pride. Aria Kirk finished in the top 5 with a 5th place finish. Congratulations! We thank Mrs. Price for being the spelling bee sponsor and taking the girls to the contest.
What a great experience we had at our school on October 20. We held our 2nd Annual Fall Festival on a warm, beautiful October evening. We had an exceptional turnout from our parents, kids and community. Our PAWS parent group did so much work behind the scenes to organize the event. A lot of time and effort was put into the event by them to make it a success. Individuals, families and businesses donated so much money and items for the silent auction baskets. I can’t say enough about our HK8 staff and all of the extra time they put into the games to make them fun and entertaining. Overall what an amazing effort by everyone involved. We grossed $11,250 between the food, games, silent auction and private donations. Thank you!
2022-2023 Boys Basketball
Date Opponent Start Time
Thu. Oct. 27 @ Columbine 4:00/5:00
Thur. Nov. 3 Gunnison 4:00/5:00
Tue. Nov. 8 Olathe 4:00/5:00
Thur. Nov. 10 Delta 4:00/5:00
Tue. Nov. 15 Cedaredge 4:00/5:00
Thur. Nov. 17 @ Centennial 4:00/5:00
Tue. Nov. 29 @ Delta 4:00/5:00
Thur. Dec. 2 @ Paonia 4:00/5:00
