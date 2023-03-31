Are you a Delta Country Vegetable-Fruit Gardener? We are interested in hearing from you. With rising food prices, we would love to know how many of our residents are preparing to grow their own food this summer. In our upcoming Home & Garden Guide (April) we will be covering our local growers. If you would like to be included in this article, please respond by email to the following questions. Please return to Pat@highcountryshopper.com
- Have you gardened before and if so, how many years have you had a vegetable garden?
- Will you be increasing your garden size and number of different vegetables and fruits this year?
- Has the economy prompted you to start a garden or increase your existing garden?
- What benefits do you hope to gain from growing your own garden?
- Will you be “garden-sharing” with family or friends?
- Do you feel that home gardens are an effective way of saving money?
- Will you preserve your harvest through canning or dehydration of your food?
- Are you growing any non-typical foods?
- If you had a garden last year, do you have any photos that you could share with us?
- Do you have a retail market on your property to sell to others?
Please include your name, address, phone and email and return to Pat@highcountryshopper.com by April 1st. Thanks for participating!
