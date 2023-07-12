Here in the Delta County and across the Gunnison River basin, the above-average snow pack continues to generate strong runoff and replenish reservoirs. Blue Mesa Reservoir, which in 2021 was forced to release 36,000 acre feet downstream to boost the rapidly dwindling Lake Powell, is now projected to peak near full capacity this month. Lake Powell is forecast to reach 38 percent capacity by year's end, and Lake Mead, which dropped to historically low levels this spring at 30% capacity, is expected to rise to 40% by early next year.
While all this is good news for the Colorado River basin, the levels of the two large reservoirs (Powell and Mead) are still abnormally low, and it would take four to five more years of runoff similar to this year's in order to replenish them both. U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton, whose agency manages the Colorado River Basin, recently commented that this year's runoff is”more than the last three years combined. There are no guarantees that this is more than a one-off.”
To address long-term water security here in Colorado, the Colorado Water Conservation board recently released the 2023 Colorado Water Plan, which forecasts new demands,and develops programs and projects to conserve water. The plan concludes that “water conservation and efficiency efforts could reduce future annual water needs by up to 300,000 acre-feet per year by 2050.” We all have a role to play in this effort, so please do your part to conserve water.
To view the Colorado Water Plan, visit https://cwcb.colorado.gov/colorado-water-plan.
This message is brought to you monthly by The Canary Committee – a North Fork Valley group dedicated to preserving our precious water supply. For more information, or to join our group, contact us at canarycommittee@gmail.com.
