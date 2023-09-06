According to the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM), Delta County is now in Moderate Drought. In addition to conserving water, please take care to avoid starting wildfires:
- Check conditions and regulations before using fireworks or starting a fire
- Call the Delta County burn line BEFORE you burn: 970-399-2955
- Never leave a fire unattended
- Keep vehicles off of dry grass
- Don’t throw lit cigarettes out of your car
- Be cautious when refueling stoves, lanterns, and heaters
- Keep your vehicles and small engines well maintained to avoid sparks
- While off-roading, carry a shovel, bucket, and fire extinguisher in your vehicle to put out fires, and equip your vehicles with spark arrestors
For more information, visit https://www.nifc.gov/fire-information/fire-prevention-education-mitigation.
This message is brought to you by The Canary Committee – a North Fork Valley group dedicated to preserving our precious water supply. For more information, contact us at canarycommittee@gmail.com.
