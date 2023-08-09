Overwhelmed.
It is hard to put into words what happens to someone whose loved one has received the life sentence of neurological decline. The condition is known by many names such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Dementia, etc. But overwhelmed comes as close as any word to describing that feeling of despair and isolation when they hear the diagnosis.
Even though brain failure is not uncommon, few folks who will become caregivers to such a patient are prepared for the onslaught of questions. They don’t know where to turn for comfort and understanding. Fortunately, there is help, not only for new caregivers but for those who have been in the trenches for a while.
The Caregivers Support Foundation, a Montrose-based non-profit, whose mission is to improve the lives of caregivers and the Region 10 Area Agency for Aging are teaming up to provide the Family Caregiver Summit on October 6 at the Montrose Pavilion. The Summit will be a safe haven for caregivers and their loved ones who are able to attend. It is designed to supply a brief alternative to the painful isolation endured by caregivers. The Summit also will offer a slate of speakers who not only provide discourse, but will answer questions from the audience.
Sandy Walker, the Region 10 Ombudsman, is one of three speakers. Walker captures the essence of her title with massive experience in discovering and developing resources for people who have the hardest job in the world. Walker thinks that it may not be a matter of if, but when one could become a caregiver.
“Every single one of us, if we live long enough, is likely to experience being a family caregiver, needing a family caregiver, or both. Each year, more than 53 million family caregivers provide the majority of support that makes it possible for older people and people with disabilities to live in the community.”
One of the resources Walker recommends is social contact. Isolation and a poor quality of life can lead to a caregiver not surviving their loved one. “While family caregiving can be rewarding and personally satisfying, it often comes at significant personal cost to the caregiver. It is known that family caregivers often express feelings of social isolation, loneliness, stress, depression, and diminished quality of life. Too often family caregivers become lost in the task of caring for and supporting another’s well-being, forgetting about their own needs. It can be a labyrinth in which the path is not necessarily clear or predictable. Gathering with others experiencing a similar journey is a time to renew, confirm feelings, and obtain information and support from others who understand unequivocally the journey,” Walker said.
In her presentation at the Family Caregiver Summit, Walker will share details and provide the location of sources such as the Region 10 system.
“The first thing I would recommend is reaching out to a known, trusted source like the Area Agency on Aging for advice about how to go ahead should someone suddenly need to assume the role of family caregiver. The question is not if you will be called to act as a family caregiver but how you will respond,” Walker explained.
In addition to Walker there are two other speakers on the program. Dr. Michael Hehmann, a Montrose physician who specializes in neurology, will discuss the diagnosis of conditions such as Alzheimer’s. He will outline the early progression and what a patient and caregiver can expect. Dr. Hehmann also will give some insight into the medications he prescribes.
Laird Landon, Chair of the Caregiver Support Foundation, will share the caregiver’s journey. From his own experiences as a caregiver and more than a decade of work with others, Landon will supply a detailed description of what a caregiver can expect during their tenure.
The Summit venue will include a number of vendors and caregiver support professionals who will answer questions and direct caregivers in their journey.
The event will run from 1 pm to 4:30 pm and is open to everyone.
Visit www.region10.net and click on “Register” to become part of the 2023 Family Caregiver Summit.
If you would like to contact the Caregiver Support Foundation, visit family-caregiver.org.
You may contact the foundation by email at laird@family-caregiver.org or call 970-787-2343.
Visit www.region10.net for more about the Area Agency on Aging. The telephone is 970-249-2436.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.