The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee is pleased to announce that the North Fork FFA chapter was one of three Colorado FFA chapters to have been awarded a grant to help them give students more opportunities.
“The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee is proud to provide grants to these FFA Chapters, so they have the tools to develop agriculture’s leaders of the future,” said Nicholas Colglazier, Executive Director for the CCAC.
North Fork FFA Grant Proposal: To purchase laptops and Microsoft Design Edge, to improve students' technology and design skills in the use of the Plasma CAM equipment and learn career-ready skills in this area.
Lindsey Todd, the North Fork FFA advisor said, “Our chapter is working very hard this year to update our shop to a safe learning environment, with up-to-date technology for students to gain career-ready skills. This grant allowed us to purchase laptops, so that more than one student can practice designing projects for our plasma cutter. It usually takes much longer to design projects than it takes to cut them. These funds will increase student productivity and accessibility to career skills.”
She added, “We want to make sure we keep the young men and women we already have engaged in career skills and creating projects with hands-on skills. Allowing more students to practice designing at one time will also help them collaborate and learn together.”
Having a positive impact on the school and the community is also important when considering the FFA grant applications and is considered when grant winners are selected. Todd continued, “I believe this project will have a large connection to the community, because students will build and design metal work that is placed all around the community. Some of it through community partners and much of it through personal connections of students. I believe this grant will have a huge impact on the school and community which will be seen through a boost in chapter support from both. We are very grateful for the opportunity to work with the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee.”
