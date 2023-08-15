Motorists should prepare for overnight ramp closures and potential for slow traffic during morning commute
The Colorado Department of Transportation continues work on the concrete slab replacement project on Interstate 70. Additional nighttime work has been added to the four interchanges within the project limits. This work will consist of milling and asphalt paving of on and off ramps between West Rifle and Silt. Work will proceed west to east starting with the West Rifle interchange (exit 87), then moving east to Rifle (exit 90), Rifle/Garfield County Airport (exit 94) and finally to Silt (exit 97). The additional work of asphalt paving of on- and off-ramps will have full ramp closures and traffic will need to use alternate interstate exit and entrance access points nearby during these closures. No more than two exit ramps will be closed at a time. Because all four interchanges are connected by US Highway 6, motorists can use any of the four to get to their final destination. However, motorists should plan for additional travel time. Motorists may also encounter slow traffic during the morning commute. The ramp work and closures are currently anticipated to occur from August 15 through September 19. Ramp work and closures may begin the week of August 21.
Work is scheduled for Sunday-Thursday nights, 7 p.m.–7 a.m. For the Labor Day weekend, work will be suspended Friday afternoon September 1 and will resume Tuesday morning, September 5. Work will proceed west to east starting with the West Rifle interchange (exit 87), then moving east to Rifle (exit 90), Rifle/Garfield County Airport (exit 94) and finally to Silt (exit 97).
Additionally, work on overpass bridges will be performed by CDOT maintenance crews.
Traffic Impacts
- Motorists should expect potential traffic slow downs and back ups at the different work zone locations depending on the time of day and traffic volumes.
- Ramp closures on and off ramps between West Rifle and Silt. Closures will take place at night
- When ramps are closed, motorists will need to use on and off ramps at other nearby interchanges. No more than two exit ramps will be closed at a time.
- Work is scheduled Sunday–Thursday from 7pm–7am.
Project Information
For additional information about this project:
- Call the project information line at 970-250-8793
- Email the project team at: I70SlabProject@gmail.com
- Visit the project website at: https://www.codot.gov/projects/i70riflesiltslab
Know Before You Go
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
- Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org
- Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripapp
- Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalerts
- See scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/laneclosures
- Connect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone
The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.
- Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
- Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.
- Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
- Don't change lanes unnecessarily.
- Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
- Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
- Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
- Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
- Be patient!
Download the COtrip App!
The new FREE COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!
About CDOT
The Colorado Department of Transportation’s mission is to provide the best multi-modal transportation system that most effectively and safely moves people, goods and information. CDOT maintains more than 23,000 lane miles of highway, more than 3,400 bridges and 35 mountain passes. Our team of employees works tirelessly to reduce the rate and severity of crashes and improve the safety of all modes of transportation. CDOT leverages partnerships with a range of private and public organizations and operates Bustang, an interregional express bus service. Find more details at codot.gov.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.