Beginning Wednesday, May 24, CDOT will run a free shuttle service to assist commuters needing transportation from the North Fork Valley to the Roaring Fork Valley. The free shuttle service is available due to the road damage and salty closure on Colorado Highway 133 north of Paonia. The Shuttle service will run Wednesday, May 24,-Friday, May 26 and Tuesday, May 30-June 2. Shuttles will depart Carbondale at 5:30 pm, 6:30 pm, and 7:30pm. The Paonia pick up location is a Paonia Town Park. The Carbondale drop-off and pick-up location is at the RFTA Carbondale Park & Ride. Shuttle service will not run on Monday, May 29 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
Contractor R.L. Wadsworth is ramping up prep work for placing a temporary bridge on Colorado Highway 133 at a location with severe roadway damage. Crews are working on the engineering of the temporary bridge. This process usually requires four months, but crews are expediting due to the emergency. Once building is complete and approved, crews will mobilize to assemble and attach the temporary bridge.
The bridge will be assembled with 18 truckloads of parts that are source from locations nationwide. Parts are anticipated to arrive the first week of June. CDOT continues to negotiate details and a schedule with contractor partner R.L. Wadsworth with the goal of having work completed. The temporary bridge will allow CO 133 to reopen to motorists. Permanent repairs are anticipated to begin once the temporary bridge is installed.
Once the temporary bridge is in place and is safe for public travel the speed limit will be lowered to 40 mph. Commercial vehicle traffic will be restricted to 85,000 lbs and 11-foot width.
Travelers that are not residents in the are are encouraged to use COtrip.org for planning an alternate route around the area. Motorists traveling to CO highway 82 or Interstate 70 can detour around the closure via US highway 50 and I-70. All real-time travel impacts will continue to be posted to COtrip.org.
