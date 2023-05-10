The Economic Development Department for the Town of Cedaredge is excited to announce that Cedaredge Applefest, one of the Western Slope’s largest outdoor multiday festivals, now qualifies as an Enterprise Zone Contribution Project! The Colorado Economic Development Council approved Cedaredge Applefest as an EZ contribution project.
This means that sponsoring Applefest has more benefits than ever! When you give a cash sponsorship of $250 or more you get a 25% tax credit; if you provide an in-kind sponsorship valued at $250 or more, you’ll receive a 12.5% tax credit.
As the enterprise zone administrator for Region 10 we work with local partners, like the Town
of Cedaredge, on proposals for contribution projects with defined timelines that improve the
economy, create and retain jobs, expand businesses, and have community support.
Contribution Projects allow citizens to invest in their local communities, thereby
strengthening and revitalizing them and Cedaredge Applefest had an innovative way of
reinvesting in their community businesses through their Applefest Business Grant program. This
was a fun project to work through the application and show our other 16 administrators how a
festival can support and invest in the small business of their community in a way that we hadn't
seen before in a festival's application. Through the contribution project what we hope to see as
the administrator is that this status allows the Cedaredge Applefest to leverage for larger
donations and sponsors knowing that as a a donor or sponsor you are not only receiving the tax
credit but also investing in your community.
The economic benefits of Applefest are easy to trace. With over 200 vendors paying sales taxes and earning wages, on top of the area brick-and-mortar stores that see an increase in sales and foot traffic, and nearly every single lodging option in Delta County filled during the festival, it’s clear to see how Applefest benefits not only Cedaredge and the Surface Creek Valley, but Delta County as a whole.
We live in an area that has been hit with economic hardship and this wonderful program offers a way for businesses and individuals to support the community with a variety of sponsorship options and tax benefits. There are still several sponsorship levels left for the 2023 Applefest. This is a fantastic opportunity to advertise your business and receive a state income tax credit at the same time. Visit https://www.cedaredgeapplefest.com/sponsorship-opportunities or call Jess Shelton at 970-856-3123 ext. 112 to learn more about how to participate.
The EZ Contribution Project is an easy program to participate in. All you need to do is sponsor Applefest, take the receipt that the Town provides you with, and fill out a few questions online. It is a simple process and Town Staff can walk you through it if you have questions.
Help support a wonderful cause and get a tax break in the process! When you sponsor Applefest, you are investing in your community. When the festival expenses are covered by sponsorships, then the proceeds from Applefest get returned to the community with festival infrastructure and business grant programs. It truly is a win-win for all involved! For more information, please contact Shelton or visit Applefest online.
