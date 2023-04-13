Congratulations Leif Coleman, on your acceptance to Purdue's Aerospace Engineering program! His dreams are big, and he is on the path to making them a reality!
Purdue University's School of Aeronautics and Astronautics at Purdue University is the #5 undergraduate program in the U.S. and the #11 aerospace program in the world! They are home to the largest academic propulsion lab in the world and world leaders in laminar-turbulent transition in hypersonic flows and remote sensing based on the reuse of satellite transmission. Neil Armstrong was a Purdue Aerospace Engineering graduate, and your friends in Delta County can't wait to see you follow in his footsteps, Leif!
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.