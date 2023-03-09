On Wednesday, March 1, more than 800 people turned out for the annual FFA Member Auction and Rocky Mountain Oyster Dinner. With lines that started at the front doors, encircled the hallway, rounded the gym and circled back into the lobby, the community showed their support for the FFA members.
The menu was chicken strips, coleslaw, baked beans and cheesy potatoes with several types of yummy deserts. Of course, the real draw was the Rocky Mountain oysters. For anyone who lives in the area, you know that these “delicacies” are actually bull testicles. And believe it or not, the fryers could not keep up with the demand for them.
Baskets of goodies for a the silent auction lined a table in the lobby with a variety of donated goods ranging from a basket of fresh meat, tea and honey delights, to ammo and shooting supplies, and much more. Another table sold beef sticks and Bruin wearables. But the real action started when dinner ended – the annual member auction.
For those of you who have no idea what this is all about, the FFA members (all high school students) are auctioned off in teams of two, three or four. They parade across the stage showing their agility, strength, abilities and creativity in order to receive the highest bid possible. All the while, a professional auctioneer tries to drive up the price of each team. The winning bidder then receives eight hours of teamwork to complete whatever tasks that the bidder requests.
Team bidding began at $200 and teams were sold from $300 to the highest sale of $2275. This is the largest fundraiser for the FFA each year, with more than $14,000 coming in just for the member auction, plus more for the dinners and silent auction. The best part of the evening, however, is the laughter and sense of community that is enjoyed by all.
Patricia Stirnkorb is a staff writer for the High Country Spotlight and can be reached at pat@highcountryshopper.com.
