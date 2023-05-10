Cedaredge FFA is headed home with TWO state champion teams. Of the six full teams that competed, three teams won gold, two earned silver, and one took home a bronze award!
Vet Sciene - State Champion Team
Kendra Richardson, bronze; Shaelyn Hunsberger, 9th place; Taryn Wolcott, 2nd place; and Kole Hawkins, 1st place.
Food Science - State Champion Team
Kaleb Kilcoyne, silver; Chasey Waitman, 5th place; Niki McKinney, 4th place; and Hayden Rupp, 2nd place.
Milk Quality - Top 5 Team
Jacob Anderson, 7th place; Addy Roeling, 10th place; Kolter Mann, silver; and Teagan Wood, bronze.
Floral - Silver Team
Grace Madden, gold; Allani Sullivan, Samantha Toothaker, and Crystal Wolf all earned silver.
Livestock Evaluation - Silver Team
Tate Fischer, silver; Colie Kelleher, Zander Scartezina, and Emery Stirnkorb took home bronze.
Meat Evaluation - Bronze Team
Livia Stahley, bronze; Riley Abercrombie, Kassi Claridge, and Dixie Anderson earned silver.
The following students also competed individually: Land Evaluation - Rayna Olson; Ag Mechanics - Ty O'Connell and Jesse Croker.
Way to represent Bruin Country! Stellar 27 kids out of 1900 competitors! Watch out Indy and National Convention!!
