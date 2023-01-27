The Town of Cedaredge and Cedaredge Golf Course are excited to announce the arrival of a new Head Golf Professional, Winston Howe, and a new Superintendent, Scott Jeschke. Both began their duties in early January.
The community is invited to an open house meet-and-greet on Wednesday, February 1, from 3-5 pm, at The Lucky Shot restaurant inside of the Cedaredge Golf Course. Light appetizers will be provided and a cash bar available.. This will be an opportunity for the community and for golfers to meet the two new staff and hear plans for the 2023 season. 2023 season passes will also be available beginning Feb. 1.
Howe was most recently employed as the PGA Head Golf Professional at Mariana Butte Golf Course in Loveland, where he served for 16 years. He started his PGA career at Denver Country Club. He has also worked for Dye Designs in Denver, Eagles Nest Golf Club in Silverthorne, and Mountain View Golf Course in Denver. He grew up in the Pikes Peak region at the Country Club of Colorado and attended Western State College on a golf scholarship.
Winston is a multifaceted PGA professional with over 25 years’ experience in all aspects of golf club operations. He has extensive experience in golf operations management, fiscal planning and analysis, personnel management and the marketing, promotion and implementation of strategies to increase play and maximize revenue. As the past recipient of the Colorado Section Junior Golf Leadership Award, he enjoys teaching and has developed a reputation as an outstanding golf instructor. (He even taught his wife the game!)
When away from the golf course he can be found near the water. Winston is a PADI certified scuba diver, fly fisherman, hiker and avid Bronco fan. He and his wife Terri and have six children and four grandchildren with more on the way.
Jeschke’s career in golf course maintenance began, as with many in the industry, as summer employment in both high school and college at Wolf Run Golf Club in Indiana. Upon graduating from Indiana University, he moved to Missouri and worked at Bellerive Country Club for a few years. Having tired of the Midwestern climate, Jeschke relocated to Arizona and landed in Tucson, where he spent five years at Tucson Country Club, followed by eight years at the Estancia Club in Scottsdale. As the Arizona summers and annual overseeding began to take their toll, he explored opportunities in the mountains of both Colorado and Montana, and eventually ended up at Snowmass Club before coming to Cedaredge. “I have enjoyed my brief time in Cedaredge and the small town vibe and sense of community,” Jeschke said. “It is a great pleasure to join the staff at Cedaredge Golf Club as Superintendent and I truly appreciate the opportunity to maintain and improve the golf course.” While not working, Scott enjoys being outside, whether it be hiking, mountain biking, camping or fishing.
If the community is unable to make the meet and greet, both Winston and Scott are available at the pro shop during regular business hours by calling 970-856-7781. Visit www.CedaredgeGolf.com or CedaredgeGolf on Facebook for updated season information, events and more.
