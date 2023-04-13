Congratulations to CHS Class of 2023 Graduate Sophia Williams on being a 2023 Hagan Scholarship recipient!
The Hagan Scholarship is a nationwide merit scholarship providing recipients with the opportunity to graduate college debt-free. The workshops, study abroad opportunities, and investment accounts included with the scholarship provide recipients with a practical understanding of important life skills. The scholarship provides up to $7,500 each semester for up to eight consecutive semesters for a total of $60,000. Sophie’s future is bright!
