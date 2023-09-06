Cedaredge High School Student Council is celebrating Homecoming next week, Sept. 5-9. The annual parade on Main Street is Friday at 1 pm. CHS volleyball plays West Grande that afternoon with games at 3, 4, and 5 pm, and CHS football plays Del Norte that evening at 7 pm. Before then, STUCO is asking businesses if they can come paint your storefront windows to support the students. Please see full details below from the STUCO Advisor Brittany Kelleher. If your business would like your windows painted, please text (preferred) or call Ms. Kelleher at 970-216-6438.
Cedaredge High School Student Council is very excited about the upcoming Homecoming celebrations next week, Sept. 5th through 9th!
Window Front Painting Opportunity!
We, in collaboration with our amazing CHS Art Department led by Mrs. Pepper Foley, would like to come paint the window fronts of any businesses who would allow us the pleasure and would like to participate in celebrating. We will come paint them for free, and if you would like us to come back and wash them we will do so for a $25 donation that will be split between Student Council and the CHS Art Department.
We have a team of students ready to go on Monday, Sept. 4th at 11:00 am. You do not have to be present to participate. We recognize many businesses will be closed. We thought it would be a great day for students since we do not have school! Please be assured, these will only be positive messages representing CHS school pride. W
If you don't receive the invitation in time, please still contact me. I will work on getting another team together to paint windows Wednesday after school!
Please text me directly if you would like to participate, or if you have any questions! Brittany Kelleher, (970) 216 - 6438.
Other Community Homecoming Events!
Tuesday, Sept. 5th - Softball games at the Orchard City Town Park Ball Park. Double Header vs. Basalt! 3 pm and 5 pm.
Thursday, Sept. 7th - Softball games at the Orchard City Town Park Ball Park. Double Header vs Delta! 3 pm and 5 pm.
Friday, Sept. 8th - Homecoming Parade down Main! 1 pm.; Volleyball vs. West Grande 3/4/5 pm.; Football vs. Del Norte. 7 pm.
Saturday, Sept. 9th - Our school dance will be that evening at 7:30. It is not open to the community, but students often go out to eat before the event! You may see them popping in dressed up formally!
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post onHighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
