Cedaredge High School is ranked 89th within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Cedaredge High School is 49%. The total minority enrollment is 15%, and 29% of students are economically disadvantaged. Cedaredge High School is 1 of 6 high schools in the Delta County Joint District No. 50.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post onHighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.