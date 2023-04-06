The Cedaredge Planning & Zoning Commission is accepting letters of interest to serve on the Commission for a three-year term. Interested applicants must be a resident of the Town of Cedaredge.
The Planning Commission is an advisory board to the Board of Trustees and its purpose is to take the lead preparing the Town’s Master Plan (a project planned for 2023); insure that each land development proposal meets the goals and standards of the Town’s land use code; and provide recommendations on variances and exceptions to land use issues.
If interested in serving the community in this capacity, please submit a letter of interest by April 7 to kcollins@cedaredgecolorado.com, PO Box 398 Cedaredge CO 81413 or in person at Town Hall at 235 W. Main Street. Applicants are invited to the April 11 Planning Commission meeting for interviews before the Commission. Call 970-856-3123 ext. 112 for more information.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.