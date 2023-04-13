Congratulations to Nathan Black on your appointment to the United States Coast Guard Academy!
The Coast Guard Academy challenges mind, body, and character. Whether on shore, at sea, or in the air, Coast Guard cadets develop professionally from rigorous challenges and character-building teamwork. The Coast Guard Academy is ranked among the nation's elite undergraduate colleges, annually admitting about 300 cadets from thousands of applicants. Nathan will make an amazing U.S. Coast Guard Academy Cadet! Congratulations on your appointment!
