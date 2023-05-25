Two years ago, Richard Weldon recognized the need for a summer sack lunch program in Cedaredge. As a former teacher, he was concerned about several students from all grade levels who qualify for reduced or free lunches when school is in session. Unfortunately, summertime brings an abrupt end to school lunches, and many of these students also have younger siblings at home who are also in need of a meal.
Richard contacted the school district, and they were optimistic about the project. The Grand Mesa Baptist Church agreed to let him use their kitchen for preparation, and the Cedaredge Food Pantry assisted with some of the food items.
While the first summer was less successful than Richard hoped, a change in venue to Cedaredge Town Park proved wise in 2022, as between 500 and 600 lunches were passed out throughout the summer!
Richard’s program is ramping up in Cedaredge for summer 2023, and he would like to challenge the other county food banks, churches, and other organizations to do the same in Delta, Hotchkiss, Paonia and Crawford. He would happily share his experiences and advice with any group that decides to take on the challenge.
As a retired educator, Richard is a lifetime advocate for children, and he believes we should do everything we can to offer every opportunity available to young students. “This is a great way to show our students we care about them and to help parents with some meals for their children.”
