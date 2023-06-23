The Cedaredge Board of Trustees engaged a professional consultant to complete a rate study on Town-managed water and wastewater rates. The final report will be presented by the consultant, Carl Brown of Getting Great Rates, to the public on Thursday, July 6, 5 pm, at the Cedaredge Civic Center.
In 2017 the Board of Trustees hired Brown to review the Town's billing practices for water and wastewater utilities, which paved the way for the current billing structure and rates for water and sewer services in Cedaredge. Wanting to ensure the Town continues to bill appropriately for utilities, as well as to ensure the Town is saving adequately for future water and wastewater system improvements, this year the Board of Trustees again engaged Brown to review the Town’s utility billing practices. Mr. Brown’s report is complete and is available for review on the Town’s website, or by purchasing a printed copy at Town Hall, 235 W Main Street.
All water and wastewater customers are invited to review the report, and then attend the public meeting on Thursday, July 6, 5 pm, where Mr. Brown will present his findings and suggestions to the Board and to the public.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.