Celebrate the past, present and future of Cedaredge and our country on Saturday, July 1. The town of Cedaredge partnered with the Surface Creek Valley Historical Society, Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center, the Surface Creek Saddle Club, and a group of community members who planned Celebrate Cedaredge.
The event is meant to be hyperlocal, a patriotic and community-minded event for Cedaredge-area residents to celebrate community. There are lots of activities planned, and everyone is encouraged to participate!
Celebrate Cedaredge kicks off at 10 am with a parade down Main Street. ALL types of floats welcome! Class reunions, classic cars, horses/animals, tractors, business floats, youth organizations, etc. The parade is free to enter, but you must register your float. There are already 20+ entries with more expected.
Immediately following the parade, join your friends and neighbors at the Cedaredge Town Park for free live music, a beer garden (hosted by GMAEC), bounce houses, water slides and games for the kids games, vendor booths and local food trucks! Enjoy a carriage ride and support local nonprofit organizations.
At 2 pm, the Surface Creek Saddle Club is hosting a gymkhana at the rodeo grounds. There is a $5 per car fee which supports the Surface Creek Saddle Club.
Golf enthusiasts can take advantage of discounted rates at the Cedaredge Golf Course between 3 and 4 pm.
At 6 pm, the All-School Cubs Reunion takes place at The Pondy for classes from 1963 and up.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.