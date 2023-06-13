The Town of Cedaredge is partnering with the Surface Creek Valley Historical Society and a group of community members who are planning a Celebrate Cedaredge event on Saturday, July 1. The event is meant to be hyperlocal, a patriotic and community-minded event for Cedaredge area residents to celebrate community. There is lots happening we want to share, and to encourage your participation in!
- Celebrate Cedaredge kicks off at 10 am with a parade down Main Street. ALL types of floats welcome! Class reunions, classic cars, horses/animals, tractors, business floats, youth organizations, etc. The parade is free to enter, but you must register your float. Parade application attached.
- Immediately following the parade, please join your friends and neighbors at Town Park for free live music, a beer garden, kids games and vendor booths. Vendor spots are only open to those nonprofits, youth organizations and businesses within the Surface Creek Valley. Booths are free for nonprofits and $30 for businesses. Nonprofits and youth organizations are encouraged to use the event as a fundraiser. Local food trucks welcome! Vendor application attached.
- At 2 pm, the Surface Creek Saddle Club hosts a gymkhana!
- At 6 pm, the All-School Cubs Reunion takes place at The Pondy.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com.
