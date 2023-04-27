Delta County Libraries encourages all community members to visit the library during National Library Week, April 23-29, to explore all they have to offer.
Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and e-books. But there's so much more to the story of libraries.
Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, Storytime, movie nights, author talks, crafting groups, lectures, and more. Delta County Libraries lends items like state park passes, hotspots and Chromebooks, digital projectors, snowshoes, and seeds.
And libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access, meeting spaces, literacy skills, and support for job seekers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs.
If you haven't checked out Delta County Libraries lately, you're missing the full story. Stop by for a visit to celebrate with them during National Library Week, April 23-29.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.
For more information, visit the library’s website at www.deltalibraries.org.
During National Library Week in April, we are celebrating libraries and YOU, our patrons! Visit the libraries during Patron Appreciation Days, spin the color wheel, and receive a free prize. It’s our way of saying “thank you!”
Patron Appreciation Days are offered at every library during National Library Week on the following schedule:
Crawford Library: Tuesday, April 25 10am-6pm
Hotchkiss Library: Wednesday, April 26 10am-6pm
Cedaredge Library: Thursday, April 27 10am-6pm
Delta Library: Thursday, April 27 10am-6pm
Paonia Library: Saturday, April 29 10am-4pm
