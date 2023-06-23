Submit your story to the all ages Change the World Writing Contest this summer for a chance to get your work published! Submissions will be accepted Thursday, June 1 through Friday, June 30. The winning entries in every age category will be published in the August edition of the High Country Spotlight!
Age categories: 0-K, 1st-3rd, 4th- 6th, 7th-12th, Adults
Writing Prompt:
0-12th Grade: Write a story about what you would do to make the world a better place if you were in charge.
Adults: Write a story or essay about people coming together and communicating in a positive way.
Stories may be fiction or nonfiction. Writing entries must be submitted online.
Word Limits:
0-K: 100 words
1st-3rd: 400 words
4th-6th: 400 words
7th-12th: 500 words
Adults: 600 words
