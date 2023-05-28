As the North Fork Pool, Park and Recreation District bids farewell to two key players, we look back on a series of accomplishments providing our communities with recreational opportunities. Sara Sharer, our Board President, was appointed to fill a Board seat in September of 2015. She was subsequently elected to two full terms and was term-limited in 2023. NFPPRD Board members serve on a volunteer basis. Sara’s contributions to the decade of growth in the District were very impactful and she will be missed.
Our District Administrator, Lenore Cambria, was hired in June 2015 and is retiring this year. The District’s Board and leadership with District Administrator, Lenore Cambria, and in collaboration with local and state partnerships, have impressive accomplishments to celebrate. Across the District we’ve worked to create spaces to recreate: completing a long-dreamt-of million-dollar ballfield complex in partnership with Hotchkiss Homeplate; building almost 5 miles of bike trails, a bicycle pump-track and skills course in partnership with the Nature Connection; resurfacing the tennis courts in Apple Valley, adding lines for Pickleball as well, providing new nets for tennis and nets and equipment for Pickleball; upgrading and maintaining the skatepark in collaboration with the Town of Paonia; and providing pickleball equipment for the Town of Crawford in partnership with Crawford pickleball players.
On the Program side, we hired a Program Coordinator, Max Heepke, who stepped up to take over the Youth Soccer program from decades-long Board Members/volunteers Esther Koontz and Elaine Wood. The Hotchkiss Youth Soccer Association requested this transition and has been very helpful in making it smooth. With the addition of this position, the NFPPRD will be able to create and manage events and programs with community partners.
Thanks to you, the voters, the Mill-Levy was increased and NFPPRD weathered the COVID-19 Pandemic providing as many services as possible to keep you all outdoors and healthy. As a Board, our intention is to keep the good times rolling and at the same time maintain our beautiful, but sometimes aging facilities, such as our crown jewel, the North Fork Pool.
Looking back at her time as District Administrator, Lenore Cambria reflected: “I have been very fortunate to work with such a progressive Board of Directors who made it possible to expand our facilities. Without their vision and willingness to say yes to our constituents, we couldn’t have accomplished as much as we did. I fully expect that our Board will continue with that philosophy and drive”. The Board now consists of: Rebecca Ela, Board President; Sven Edstrom, Vice President; Michelle Pagone, Secretary; Daniel Ihnot, Treasurer; and Scott Shishim, Board Member.
The Future
As the NFPPRD moves forward, we welcome a new District Administrator, Stephanie Bureau, who comes to us with years of management experience, passion for our outdoor recreation goals, a team-building philosophy, and a great smile! We also welcome our new Board member from Paonia, SK Bikes owner Scott Shishim. Additionally, we are working with a new 10-year Action Plan with a focus on maintaining and maximizing use of existing NFPPRD outdoor spaces, studying the feasibility of expanding our borders and facilities, upgrading the pool facility, keeping our partnerships strong and collaborative to facilitate recreation opportunities, expanding district staff to foster recreation programming and access for all community members, and getting the word out about what the NFPPRD offers.
From our outgoing team members:
“Now that NFPPRD path forward has renewed focus, it seems fitting that the organization is also entering a new chapter. We say goodbye to our 8-year-tenure District Administrator, Lenore Cambria, and welcome incoming Administrator Stephanie Bureau. My term on the board is up and new Board member Scott Shishim will join Sven Edstrom, Becky Ela, Michelle Pagone and Dan Ihnot to continue this important work. It has been a privilege to serve this outstanding organization with an active, inspiring Board and talented staff who are all committed to getting outside and enjoying life. Get out and play!” --Sara Sharer
“I have really enjoyed my relationships, partnerships, and collaborations with various people, entities and organizations throughout my tenure as District Administrator. Thanks to all of you who have made our facilities so wonderful! Special thanks to our Board and staff including Chris Straub, Max Heepke, Mary Smith, Niki Richardson, Glenda Young, and the many Lifeguards and Water Safety Instructors over the years. I wish the Rec District the very best in the future. I know all involved have great intentions and their hearts in the right place”. --Lenore Cambria
For more information about current activities, summer pool schedule, and other Rec District updates, please visit https://www.northforkrecreation.com.
