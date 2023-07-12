Royalty: King Malachi Deck; Queen Autumn Kiefer; runners up Tegan Oetker and Milo Chavez
The adult costume winner was the "Kings" sister.
She didn't register. Just walked up.
No other contestants!
The winners of Corn Hole are Nick Brewer and Landon. Thanks, Mark
Cherry Pit Spit Winners: Hudson Roeber, 10 & Under, 16-7”; Gunnar Lee, 11-14, 25-1”; Jorge Diaz, 15 & over, 47-8”
Wood Splitting: 1st Jorge Diaz, 14.22 s; 2nd Dan McClellan
2023 Parade Winners
Category Winners:
Kids
No entries!!! Something to work on for next year!
Groups
The Learning Council - Sweet Grass Gift Certificate
Classic Cars
Julie Finley Ridinger – Rio Bravo Gift Certificate
Antique Tractors
Dave and Joyce Heisey – Berg Harvest Gift Certificate
Political
Delta County Democratic Party - Big B’s Gift Certificate
Business
Big B’s – Root & Vine Gift Certificate
Animals
Women’s Surface Creek Riding Club – Paonia Books Gift Certificate
Overall Winners
1st The Learning Council - $150
2nd Women’s Surface Creek Riding Club - $75
3rd Paonia Clown Band - $50
