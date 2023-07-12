Cherry Days

Royalty: King Malachi Deck; Queen Autumn Kiefer; runners up Tegan Oetker and Milo Chavez

royalty

 

The adult costume winner was the "Kings" sister.

She didn't register. Just walked up.

No other contestants!

 

The winners of Corn Hole are Nick Brewer and Landon. Thanks, Mark

cornhole

 

Cherry Pit Spit Winners: Hudson Roeber, 10 & Under, 16-7”; Gunnar Lee, 11-14, 25-1”; Jorge Diaz, 15 & over, 47-8”

 

Wood Splitting: 1st Jorge Diaz, 14.22 s; 2nd Dan McClellan

  

2023 Parade Winners 

Category Winners:

Kids

No entries!!! Something to work on for next year!  

Groups

The Learning Council -  Sweet Grass Gift Certificate

Classic Cars

Julie Finley Ridinger – Rio Bravo Gift Certificate

Antique Tractors

Dave and Joyce Heisey – Berg Harvest Gift Certificate

Political

Delta County Democratic Party -  Big B’s Gift Certificate

Business

Big B’s – Root & Vine Gift Certificate 

Animals

Women’s Surface Creek Riding Club – Paonia Books Gift Certificate

 

sc saddle club

 

 

Overall Winners

1st The Learning Council - $150

2nd Women’s Surface Creek Riding Club - $75

3rd Paonia Clown Band  - $50

clown band

 

If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages. 

 