15-minute delays anticipated
The Colorado Department of Transportation and contract partner Elam Construction of Grand Junction will begin a chip seal project on Colorado Highway 82 Independence Pass in July. Work is anticipated to begin in mid July. Motorists should plan for 15-minute delays during construction hours, Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The project is scheduled to last 25 working days and is anticipated to continue through August.
Chip seal application will take place on CO 82 east of Aspen, for approximately 14 miles from Mile Point 47.8 (winter closure gate) to MP 61.2 (Independence Pass summit). Work will consist of asphalt patching, chip seal application and pavement markings.
In order to perform work on certain areas of the highway, there will be four full closures of CO 82. This will allow crews to safely work on the upper and lower Narrows, two sections of the roadway that are narrow due to a rock wall next to the roadway. The closures will last approximately three hours and will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Notice of the closures must be provided seven days in advance and will be announced on message boards located at each end of the project. CDOT is coordinating with the US Forest Service to keep campgrounds informed of travel impacts during the closure. Full closures will take place along the full length of the project, from MP 47.8 to MP 61.2.
The chip seal application will help protect and extend the life of the underlying pavement. The new surface will provide skid resistance and reduce overall cracking.
Traffic Impacts
Motorists should plan for one-lane alternating traffic guided by a pilot car and 15-minute delays. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The project is expected to last through mid-August.
Project Information
For additional information about this project:
- Call the project information line at 970-986-6288
- Email the project team at: chipsealproject@gmail.com
Know Before You Go
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
- Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org
- Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripapp
- Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalerts
- See scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/laneclosures
- Connect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone
The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.
- Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
- Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.
- Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
- Don't change lanes unnecessarily.
- Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
- Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
- Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
- Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
- Be patient!
