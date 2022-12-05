Anita King is a senior at Cedaredge High School and has a GPA of 3.98. Anita was on the varsity volleyball team, she was team captain as well. Her team went to regionals this past weekend and took second.
She has attended JROTC for two years and obtained a high ranking along with a national award in the program for outstanding leadership.
She is currently working on obtaining a CNA license, in order to become a nurse.
Anita has been accepted into Montana State University and will be attending the nursing program, she has also received an academic scholarship.
Thank you for being an outstanding citizen of Orchard City.
