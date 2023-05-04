Delta is preparing for the Cinco de Mayo celebration on Friday, May 5. Music, informative booths, and a plethora of food will surely make this event memorable! Despite the widespread belief that the holiday celebrates Mexican Independence, Cinco de Mayo is a holiday that commemorates the Mexican army’s victory (with help from the United States) over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Fr4anco-Mexican War.
The celebration will occur from 6 pm to midnight in downtown Delta on Main Street. Folkloric dancers will open the event at 6 pm, followed by the band Nate and the Declaration. At 9:30 pm, Clave 5 will take the stage playing Mexican music until midnight. Several piñatas will be set up for the kids, and the Egyptian Theatre will show the Disney feature, CoCo, on Friday afternoon.
A beer garden showcasing beverages from Stoik Brewery and Pour Ernies will be set up adjacent to the music. Several non-profit agencies will be on hand to disseminate information regarding Latino services on the Western Slope. The Vaccine Bus will also be available for anyone wishing to take advantage of that service.
A host of food trucks will be dishing up everything from barbecue to ice cream and plenty of tacos in-between. Several local downtown restaurants and coffee shops plan to remain open late into the evening as a sizable crowd is expected to attend the celebration. Don’t want the party to end? The following day, Saturday, May 6, the festivities will continue in the parking lot of Pour Ernie’s.
The event organizers, the Western Colorado Migrant and Rural Coalition, are excited for the festivities and are thankful to the City of Delta, which has taken on a lead role in the celebration. Don’t miss this fun-filled affair! Cinco de Mayo in downtown Delta happens Friday, May 5, at 6 pm.
